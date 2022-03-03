Car reverses into Birmingham jewellery shop during ram-raid
Masked men armed with axes have ram-raided a jewellery shop and threatened onlookers as they made their escape.
The robbery happened in Ladypool Road, Birmingham, and West Midlands Police said three vehicles had since been recovered.
Jawad Rana, who owns a travel agents next to the jewellers, said everyone had backed off when one of the men had started swearing and threatening to attack people with his axe.
Nobody was hurt in the raid.
Mr Rana said he had felt the building shake when the men reversed their vehicle in to the jewellery shop.
"You do sort of panic, you know, what can you do? I was frozen and I just picked up this bag and sort of threw the bag at the vehicle," he added.
"This guy with an axe suddenly comes running past and sort of started swearing and said 'nobody get involved or try to help or I'm coming at you with this axe'."
Mr Rana added it was "very shocking and it's not something you'd expect in broad daylight".
West Midlands Police has asked for people with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage of the raid to get in touch.
