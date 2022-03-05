Stockland Green: Three sustain knife injuries at house
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have suffered serious knife injuries, while a woman was also hurt, during an incident at a house.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to Draycott Avenue, in the Stockland Green area of Birmingham, at about 18:00 on Friday.
The force said the man and boy were in hospital awaiting surgery. The woman's hand injuries were "superficial".
The males have been arrested but the force has not given further details.
It said the three people were known to each other and added a number of areas around Draycott Avenue had been cordoned off.
Officers are trying to trace a third man who left the scene in a taxi before emergency services arrived at the scene, the force added.
