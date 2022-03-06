BBC News

Sutton Park: Women stuck in mud saved by police drone

Sutton Park is a 2,400 acre National Nature Reserve and is one of the largest urban parks in Europe

Two women who got stuck in mud in boggy parkland have been rescued after they were spotted by a police drone.

The two 23-year-olds were trapped, with mud up to their knees, for 30 minutes in the "pitch black" in Sutton Park in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

A friend called the police to help find the pair, who were visiting from Bristol, and they were found using the drone's heat-camera.

The force said they gave officers a "big hug" when they were rescued.

Sergeant Keith Bennett said: "They were unfamiliar with the area, stuck in boggy ground and it was pitch black…it would have been a scary situation for anyone."

Their phone batteries were running low, he said, but they were able to call a friend at about 18:20 GMT during the incident on 3 March.

The drone was used because it was able to cover a large expanse of ground.

"It was a lovely moment to see one of them giving the officer a hug on the relief of being found." Sgt Bennet said.

