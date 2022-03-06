Tipton Catastrophe: Hundreds gather to mark centenary of factory blast
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered to mark the 100 years since an explosion that killed 19 teenage girls.
They had been handling munitions left over from World War One at a factory in Tipton, in the West Midlands, when the accident happened.
Among those who turned out for the commemorative service at Tipton cemetery were relatives of the girls who died.
A commemorative exhibition has also opened to remember them.
The girls, aged 13 to 15, came from poor backgrounds and were paid by the factory owner to dismantle tonnes of rifle cartridges bought by the government so the scrap metal could be collected.
It is thought either a spark from a brazier or a spark from one of the girl's hobnail boots caused the explosion, which set the building alight. The incident is known as the Tipton Catastrophe.
Tony Hawkes, the nephew of the youngest victim, Lily Griffiths, said: "She died early next morning. My gran was with her, but she was that badly injured that she was never going to recover."
He said it was good that people were able to learn about the conditions the girls worked in, adding: "I think it's fantastic that people can still be remembered after all this time."
MP for West Bromwich West, Shaun Bailey, and councillors also paid tributes to those who lost their lives, while descendants of the girls laid crosses in their memory.
Jean Williams, the niece of victim Maggie Burns, said: "It's very emotional. We've always known about the disaster, it's wonderful it's actually been remembered."
Martin Harris, the nephew of Nellie Kay, said: "I couldn't just believe the age of the girls and the circumstances in which they died."
The exhibition at Tipton Community Centre runs until Monday.
It was put together by Birmingham artist Chris Hardy who spent about 10 years painting and recreating pieces inspired by the accident, to tell their story.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk