Black Country housing: Councillors oppose green belt development
- Published
A proposal to remove green belt land from a local development plan will be discussed by councillors.
The Black Country Plan, which sets out future housing and employment need in the area, has been drawn up by four local authorities in the West Midlands.
But a number of Dudley councillors have said green belt land should not be made available for development.
Members of Dudley Borough Council's cabinet will now meet to review the plan.
An eight-week consultation on the proposals attracted more than 4,500 letters, 1,390 online comments, 13,643 responses through campaign groups and 10 petitions.
The authors of the development plan said its aim was to "safeguard and enhance the natural and built environment, and also ensure there is land for housing and employment to meet need".
It said the "bulk of the feedback centred around the potential use of green belt land for development".
Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton councils have drawn up the local development plan.
The four local authorities said they hoped to publish the consultation responses later this month.
The next version of the plan would be opened up for consultation in the summer, they added.
