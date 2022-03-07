Birmingham Erdington MP Paulette Hamilton sworn into Commons
- Published
The new MP for Birmingham Erdington has taken her seat at the House of Commons.
Labour's Paulette Hamilton became Birmingham's first black MP following a by-election on Friday.
She was cheered by party colleagues after swearing the oath of allegiance to the Queen and shaking hands with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Ms Hamilton was accompanied by Labour colleagues Steve McCabe, MP for Selly Oak, and Shabana Mahmood, MP for Ladywood, as she entered the chamber.
Sir Lindsay shared a brief exchange with Ms Hamilton, who pointed to family watching in the public gallery, and asked: "Are these the Villa supporters?"
The by-election was held following the sudden death of Jack Dromey.
The veteran MP died in January aged 73 and had held the seat since 2010.
Ms Hamilton had said she was "delighted" following her win.
The former nurse and Birmingham City Councillor polled 9,413 votes, 55% of ballots cast, as Labour increased its vote share.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk