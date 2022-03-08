Bloxwich canal death: Tribute paid to Madiba Diaby
- Published
A nursery school head has paid tribute to a "precious, loving" four-year-old boy who died after a fall into a canal.
Madiba Diaby died in hospital after being found in the water off Razorbill Way, Bloxwich, West Mids, on Friday.
"Everyone is heartbroken," said Dawn Kelly, of Walsall's Valley Nursery School where Madiba was a pupil.
"Madiba was a loving, joyful child and will be missed by all of us," she said, adding there had been "overwhelming support" from the community.
"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and to those staff who cared for him," Ms Kelly said.
"His death has been deeply emotional and sad for us at the school."
She said the nursery in Blakenall had written to inform parents about the tragedy. They have offered Madiba's parents help, including making food and offering emotional support.
A community leader and community groups have also been supportive, she added.
Pete Smith, a councillor for the Blakenall ward, said after Madiba's death the community was in "utter shock" at the news.
The ambulance service said it had sent paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene where they found the child in a critical condition. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Mr Smith called for fencing along that section of the canal, which he said was only about two metres (6.5ft) from new houses in Razorbill Way and a children's play area in Turnstone Road.
"This playground, if the children walk just outside the playground they can access an open canal," he told BBC Radio WM.
However, he said some residents in Razorbill Way wanted to keep the site as it is.