Teenager died following an emergency at Solihull sports centre
- Published
A teenage girl has died after being found in a "critical condition" at a leisure centre.
Ella Swann was treated at North Solihull Sports Centre on 28 February after the ambulance service said they were called to a medical emergency.
The 14-year-old was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital but died two days later. A coroner said her death was linked to drowning.
An inquest into her death has been opened, Birmingham Live said.
The sports centre, in Conway Road, Solihull, closed for three days following the incident and reopened on 4 March.
In a statement, the centre, which is partnered with Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, said it understood the inquest would resume later this year.
"As such, and out of respect for the family, we will not be providing further comment at this time," they added.
The council has been approached for a response.
West Midlands Police confirmed it was investigating alongside the Health and Safety Executive and would pass information to the coroner.
The sports centre hosts a 120-station gym, a 33m (108ft) swimming pool and also has group fitness studios.
