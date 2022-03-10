Man proposes at Birmingham New Street railway station
A couple got engaged in the middle of Birmingham New Street station in front of a crowd of more than 100 people.
Balloons spelling out "Will U Marry Me" were anchored to the main concourse on Wednesday at about 13:15 GMT near the ticket barriers.
A heart made out of red petals had been laid on the floor as curious spectators gathered around the couple.
The bride-to-be said yes, according to Network Rail, as onlookers applauded.
It added in its tweet "best wishes to Faarah and Alfy".
