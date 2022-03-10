Walsall crash: Pedestrian hit by car suffers serious injuries
A pedestrian has suffered potentially serious injuries after being hit by a car in Walsall in the early hours.
The man was struck on Union Street, in the town, shortly before 03:00 GMT, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
He was treated by crews at the scene, before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
A stretch of road was cordoned off.
