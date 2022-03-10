BBC News

Walsall crash: Pedestrian hit by car suffers serious injuries

The pedestrian was hit on Union Street, Walsall

A pedestrian has suffered potentially serious injuries after being hit by a car in Walsall in the early hours.

The man was struck on Union Street, in the town, shortly before 03:00 GMT, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

He was treated by crews at the scene, before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A stretch of road was cordoned off.

