Student officer would have faced sack over indecent images of children
A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children would have been sacked had he not resigned, a misconduct hearing concluded.
Devices owned by Keel Walker, 21, were seized soon after he joined West Midlands Police last year.
He was immediately suspended from duty, the force said.
Walker, from Dudley, who has been placed on the sex offenders register, is due to be sentenced on Monday.
He pleaded guilty at the town's magistrates' court in January.
Walker joined the force in March last year, but a warrant was executed at his home address by officers the following month and a number of devices were seized, police said.
Chief Constable Sir David Thompson commented that it was "unacceptable for police officers to break the law" and Walker was "unsuitable for policing".
He has been placed on the barred list, "meaning he will not be allowed to work in a regulated activity with children", the force said.
