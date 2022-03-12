Bartley Green stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in a Birmingham street.
An altercation is thought to have broken out between two men before the victim was attacked in Grazebrook Croft, Bartley Green, on Friday.
A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder at a multi-occupancy home in Tyseley overnight, West Midlands Police said.
The 51-year-old victim suffered multiple knife wounds and a post-mortem examination is being carried out later.
Det Insp Jim Mahon from the force's homicide unit, said CCTV was being reviewed and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
"We're working hard to understand exactly what happened and to get justice for the victim's family," he added.
"We believe there was some kind of altercation or argument between the two men in the build-up to the murder."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk