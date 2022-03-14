West Midlands Police student officer sentenced over child images
A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children has been put on a sex offender scheme and had his phone and iPad confiscated.
Keel Walker joined West Midlands Police in March 2021 but devices he owned were seized by officers the following month.
He was sentenced on Monday at Dudley Magistrates' Court where he was also handed a 24-month community order.
He had pleaded guilty before the same court in January.
Depriving him of his electronic devices, magistrates additionally made Walker subject to a sexual harm prevention order until 2027 and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
He has also been placed on the sex offenders register.
A misconduct hearing concluded on Friday he would have been sacked if he had not resigned.
