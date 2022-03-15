Ribena bottle DNA helps jail machete attacker
- Published
A discarded Ribena bottle has helped jail a man involved in a machete attack on a plumber.
West Midlands Police said DNA found on the half-empty bottle and a machete had been used to connect 34-year-old Daniel Sidwell, of Solihull, to the crime.
He was one of 16 men who broke into flats in Birmingham where the victim was working.
Sidwell was jailed for five years and three months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The police force said the men, including Sidwell, of Wheeley Road, Solihull, turned up at the apartment block in Coventry Road, Sheldon, on 16 August 2021.
It was being renovated and they mistakenly believed cannabis was being grown there.
The victim was working alone in the flats when they broke in.
He tried to barricade himself in a room but was attacked and the force said the attack had only come to an end when he had pretended to be unconscious.
West Midlands Police said Sidwell was found to have drunk from the Ribena bottle as he drove to and from the block of flats and it formed part of the evidence in the case brought before Birmingham Crown Court.
Sidwell initially denied all involvement but later admitted the charge and was jailed on Monday.
He is the second person to be jailed in connection with the attack.
