Bartley Green: Man charged with Stephen McCarron murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing.
Stephen McCarron, 51, died at the scene on Grazebook Croft in Bartley Green, Birmingham, on Friday.
The accused, Tamari Greaves, 20, of Warwick Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, was remanded in custody at a magistrates hearing in the city on Tuesday morning.
Mr McCarron's family said he would be "sadly missed" by friends, adding he was a "much-loved" son, brother, uncle and great uncle.
West Midlands Police said McCarron suffered multiple knife wounds during disorder at the scene.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said of the murder charge: "Mr McCarron's family have been updated with this latest development and we continue to support them.
"We're still appealing for witnesses to the disorder and I'd urge anyone who believes they may be able to help our investigation to please get in touch."
Mr Greaves is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 March.
