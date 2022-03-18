M6 closure: Long delays southbound after junction closure
A serious incident has closed a junction on the M6 southbound in the West Midlands.
Junction seven has been closed since the early hours of Friday after a man fell from a bridge, police said.
The A34 has also been closed from Walsall to the junction known as Scott Arms, said West Midlands Police.
The closure is causing congestion back to junction 10 on the M6 with traffic also queuing on the M5 northbound to M6 southbound link road.
A diversion is in operation via the entry and exit slip roads.
Offers were initially called to the scene shortly before 01:30 GMT.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
