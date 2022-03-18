Appeal over sexual assault on girl at Birmingham park
Police are trying to identify a woman who drove off with a potential suspect after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a Birmingham park.
Officers received a report of a child being assaulted by a boy, thought to be in his early to mid-teens, after she was lured to a wooded area of Rowheath Park, Bournville, on 18 September 2021.
A male teenager was then seen getting into a white van next to the park.
A boy, 16, arrested at the time has been released with no further action.
West Midlands Police said the van was being driven by a white woman with dark-blonde hair.
The teenager, thought to be aged about13 or 14, and driven off in the van, was also described as white with similar-coloured hair.
Det Insp Neil Hunt said: "We understand the concerns and impact this awful incident had on the Bournville community.
"We appreciate the descriptions are still not the clearest but we're very keen to speak to the woman who was parked up in a white van and appeared to collect a teenager.
"He has never been identified and we'd urge him to come and speak to us. If he wasn't involved we can rule him out and he may have important information."
There have been no further reports of children being approached in the park since September.
