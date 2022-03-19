West Midlands Metro services suspended due to 'operational issue'
- Published
Tram services have been suspended in the West Midlands due to an "operational issue".
West Midlands Metro said there would be no services until the end of Saturday.
Tickets are being accepted on National Express buses 74 and 79 as well as West Midlands and Avanti West Coast trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.
A reduced service had been running on Saturday between Wolverhampton St George's and Bull Street due to tram availability.
Full tram services had resumed in February after a stoppage which began in November when cracks were found.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.