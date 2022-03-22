Historic England: One hundred years of aerial images go online

Historic England/Aerofilms Ltd
The Encaustic tile works, the Royal Staffordshire Pottery and the Newport Pottery, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, as seen in 1934

Landmarks in the West Midlands region feature among more than 400,000 aerial photographs being made available online.

Historic England has launched its Aerial Photography Explorer tool, which allows people to examine how landscapes have changed during 100 years.

Ironbridge, Stoke-on-Trent potteries and Coventry all feature.

Images will be added as more of the six million aerial photos in the Historic England archive are digitised.

Historic England/Damian Grady
This photo shows former hydro-electricity works Powick Mills and Powick Bridge, which by the spring of 2018 was nearly consumed by flooding

Among the images available are photos of Powick Bridge in Worcestershire.

Monks constructed the original bridge before 1447, but the two arches over the brook were deliberately broken down in 1651 as part of Worcester's defences during the Battle of Worcester and rebuilt during the 17th Century, Historic England said.

Historic England/Damian Grady
A prestigious building would have sat on the central square platform at the medieval Blithewood moated site

Also included is the medieval Blithewood moated site in Staffordshire. Historic England said the moats were intended as a status symbol rather than defence and also stated that most moated sites were built between 1250 and 1350.

Historic England/Damian Grady
Sherbourne has a Neolithic cursus and an Iron Age enclosure

In one image, a long rectangular shape marks the presence of a Neolithic cursus at Sherbourne, Warwickshire, with cursus monuments "generally thought of as enclosed paths or processional ways", Historic England said.

To the right of the cursus is a larger enclosure with curved sides and a smaller curved enclosure inside. It is thought to be surrounding a farmstead dating roughly from the Iron Age or Roman periods.

Historic England/RAF
The effects of the Coventry Blitz can be seen in 1948, with the ruined cathedral at the centre of the photo
Historic England/RAF
An explosion at an underground bomb storage depot at RAF Fauld in Staffordshire killed 70 people in 1944

Images from 1919 to the present day have been added to the tool, covering nearly 30% of England.

About 300,000 images are the work of Historic England's aerial investigation and mapping team, which was established in 1967.

Historic England/Aerofilms Ltd
A photo from 1934 shows what is now the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site
Historic England/Aerofilms Ltd
Birmingham's Bullring and St Martin’s Church area as seen in 1931

