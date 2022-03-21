Moseley Road Baths: Work begins at pool and library
- Published
Work has begun to restore the facade of a grade II-listed swimming baths and a 19th century library.
The two-and-a-half year project at Moseley Road Baths and Balsall Heath Library, in Birmingham, aims to prevent further decay of the buildings.
The restoration will consist of two phases, the first phase will restore the facade of the baths and the manager's flat and boardroom.
The swimming baths will remain reopen throughout the work.
Work will also include restoring historic interiors and installing lifts so that more of the building can be accessed.
The two buildings received grants from the World Monuments Fund, Historic England and £15.5m from the governments Levelling Up funding.
Both the library and the pool will remain open the public throughout the restoration and the first phase is said to be completed by July.
