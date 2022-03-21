West Midlands Metro services to resume 'in weeks', says mayor Andy Street
- Published
West Midlands mayor Andy Street expects tram services to resume within "weeks".
Services on the West Midlands Metro were again suspended over the weekend for inspections after bodywork cracks were found in some trams.
Mr Street said a new fleet of trams would also be brought into use quickly to help minimise the period without a service.
But Birmingham councillor Waseem Zaffar said it was a concern with the city hosting the Commonwealth Games in July.
"With the Commonwealth Games taking place in just a few months' time, we need certainty that our public transport is going to be fully operational," he posted in a letter.
The cabinet member for transport and environment called for Mr Street, who chairs the West Midlands Combined Authority, to provide a detailed update of when the trams would be back in service.
"A record of failure is developing, and I am sure that you will want to put this right for the people of our region. You must take full accountability for the mess that the trams have been in for the past year," Mr Zaffar wrote.
Apologising to passengers, Mr Street told the BBC the problem was "entirely about a manufacturing fault".
He said he had spoken with the head of the manufacturer earlier and said they would work together, carry out detailed inspections and get the service running "as quickly as possible".
He added: "It's weeks if the repairs are as I expect".
Full services only resumed in February after a stoppage which began in November when cracks were found in some trams.
Midland Metro Ltd has apologised for the inconvenience.
Mr Street accepted the previous problems had "dented" confidence and he "cannot be 100% sure" the tram network would be fully operational in July.
But he added: "My full expectation at the moment is that we will be resuming the service, running the extensions and having a full service for the Commonwealth Games."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk