New appeal over killing of Tom Kirwan at Wolverhampton club
A fresh appeal for information has been made nearly 10 years after a fatal stabbing outside a nightclub.
Tom Kirwan, 23, died in July 2012 after violence involving a large group of people outside the former Uberra nightclub in Wolverhampton.
A reward for information leading to the killer's conviction has been increased to £30,000, with half from charity Crimestoppers and half from the family.
Mr Kirwan's mother Emer asked for "long-awaited justice".
In an appeal to anyone with information about the death of her son, who worked in a factory in Shropshire, she said: "Has the passage of time played heavily on your consciences? Do you now have families of your own?
"Imagine having the most beautiful person in your life taken so cruelly.
"My son's life ended alone, without a family member or familiar face with him."
She added: "Don't live in fear of cowards. Please give Tom the long-awaited justice that he so much deserves."
Det Supt Shaun Edwards, of West Midlands Police, told Crimewatch: "We know inside there was a minor dispute.
"Then when the people came out the club at around 04:30 there was quite a big disturbance in the street, people turned up in cars and tragically during that disturbance Tom was stabbed."
He said Mr Kirwan's mother was "determined that someone's brought to justice for this".
But he said despite studying hours of CCTV footage and interviewing "numerous" people, the search for his killer continued.
He said it would never close.
