Aynuk and Ayli: Son's tribute to Black Country comic
Tributes have been paid to Black Country comedian Aynuk, who has died at the age of 84.
Alan Smith's son Paul said the entertainer died on Tuesday following a short illness.
Mr Smith played one half of the double act Aynuk and Ayli for almost 50 years, who later had a room at Netherton Arts Centre named after them.
Paul Smith said he was "so proud" of his father, who he said had been the Black Country's "greatest ambassador".
"He was so proud of the Black Country," Mr Smith said.
"He stayed within half a mile of where he was born and bred. He loved the accent, he loved the people, he loved the humour."
Mr Smith said his father had been "inspired" to be a comedian after seeing Laurel and Hardy at Dudley Hippodrome as a nine-year-old boy.
"He told me he had sat there as a boy and thought 'that is what I want to do, make people laugh'."
Aynuk had performed alongside two different Aylis, Mr Smith said, firstly John Guest and latterly John Plant, who died in 2006.
The characters of Aynuk and Ayli had been part of local folklore and Mr Smith said his father had decided to "bring them to life" for a comedy variety show fundraiser for Coal Street Methodist Church in the 1960s.
The show was a "hit", he said, and the act went on to be performed across the Black Country and further afield, with the pair known for telling jokes in a typical local dialect.
During their time they worked with Ken Dodd and Norman Wisdom.
"When I would ever go with him to shows I was blown away at the popularity of him, the audience would be up on their feet clapping and cheering," Mr Smith said.
"To know it was your dad on the stage was lovely."
Mr Smith said he has been "overwhelmed" with messages from people.
"Growing up with a dad who everyone seemed to know was a unique experience," Mr Smith said.
"But at home he was always entertaining, he had his off days like everyone else but above everything else he loved his family and just wanted to make sure everyone was okay all of the time.
"If there was ever a lack or a need he would always be there first, nothing was too much trouble, he was a pleasure."
Mr Smith also leaves behind his wife Mollie, 84, a daughter, Jane, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who his son said "idolised" him.
