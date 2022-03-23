Scooter rider dies after collision with car in Stechford
A scooter rider has died after being involved in a collision with a car.
West Midlands Police said the man in his 20s had suffered serious head injuries in the crash in Flaxley Road, Stechford, Birmingham at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital, the force said, where he later died.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody while inquiries continue.
West Midlands Police said it was carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and examining CCTV.
Insp Steve Radford said: "This is a tragic incident.
"It is early stages in our investigation as we work to find out the exact circumstances and we would ask anyone who has not yet spoken with us and was in the area at the time to get in contact.
"We'd also ask drivers who have dashcam or property owners with CCTV footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch."
