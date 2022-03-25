Wolverhampton: 'Troublesome' Rookery Tavern demolished
Work has begun to demolish a "troublesome" pub that has been the target of arson attacks and vandalism since it closed.
The Rookery Tavern on Wood Street in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton, shut almost seven years ago.
A new site owner took over in October and demolition began this week, the city council said.
Plans have been submitted and are awaiting approval to build 24 apartments with parking on the site.
Demolishing the pub will remove any risk to public health and further anti-social behaviour, the council's deputy chief executive says.
"It is the first step in transforming this troublesome site and creating something that will provide a real uplift for neighbouring residents," Mark Taylor said.
