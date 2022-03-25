Solihull bin strike called off after pay offer accepted
- Published
A planned strike by Solihull bin workers has been called off after a new pay offer was accepted.
GMB members were planning to take action from Monday 28 March until Friday 1 April.
The union said its members had since accepted a pay rise of up to 5.2%, with a minimum of £10 per hour.
Union officer Dave Warwick said workers had "fought hard to get a pay rise to help them battle the crushing cost-of-living crisis".
He added: "It was a close vote, with the membership split pretty much down the middle."
Amey, the private firm contracted by Solihull Council to deliver services, has been approached for comment.
