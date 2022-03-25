Stechford fatal crash: Second man arrested
A second man has been arrested after a fatal crash involving a motorbike and a car.
West Midlands Police said a man in his 20s had suffered serious head injuries in the crash in Flaxley Road, Stechford, Birmingham at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital, the force said, where he later died.
A 23-year-old was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He has been released under investigation, said West Midlands Police.
A man in his 30s, arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has also been released pending further investigations.
The force said it had carried out a forensic examination of the scene and was examining CCTV.
Insp Steve Radford said: "We have also spoken with a number of witnesses but we'd ask anyone who was in the area at the time, who's not yet spoken to us, to get in contact.
"We'd also ask drivers who have dashcam of the incident, or who were in the area around the time of the collision, to get in touch."
