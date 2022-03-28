Festival campervan fundraiser for paralysed man
An "inspirational" man left paralysed when he had a spinal stroke aged 14 said it would be a "dream come true" to be able to go to music festivals again.
Joseph Lockington, 25, from Solihull, had the stroke in 2012, leaving him reliant on a ventilator to breathe.
Friends are now fundraising to help buy a specially-adapted campervan.
Mr Lockington, who spent 15 months in Birmingham Children's Hospital in his recovery, said it would be "absolutely amazing" to do "things I used to do".
James White, 25, who has organised the fundraiser said he had done so because his friend - who had been a "fit and healthy" teenager before the stroke - was "an inspiration to us all".
"Anyone who knows him also will know that Lockers has always been a rocker and he loves live music and spending time with family and friends," he said.
"He lives life to the fullest despite everything he has been through, and he truly puts us to shame with his resilience and spirit."
The van would enable Mr Lockington to "get out an about more with all the facilities he needs", he said.
As well as his passion for music Mr Lockington said he had discovered a love of painting during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I just put a paintbrush in my mouth and found a hidden talent that I didn't know I had," he said.
He is also hoping to sell some of his artwork to contribute to the fundraising.
Mr White said he was planning to run 48 miles in 48 hours, with another friend recently completing an Ironman challenge in support of the fund.
"My friends are just amazing," added Mr Lockington.
"I'm very, very lucky to have them."
