West Bromwich: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with car
- Published
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt in a collision with a car.
The man was at the junction of New Street and Tunnel Road, West Bromwich, when the crash happened at about 16:25 BST on Sunday, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries and taken to Sandwell Hospital.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.