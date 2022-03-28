Hakeem Hussain: Manslaughter-accused mother 'prioritised drugs'
A mother "prioritised" her drug addiction prior to the "preventable" death of her seven-year-old son, a court has heard.
Hakeem Hussain was found dead in a garden from an asthma attack on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court was told.
Jurors were told he was found without his inhalers after his mother Laura Heath, 39, flouted medical advice.
She denies manslaughter, but has admitted four counts of child cruelty.
They include failing to provide proper medical supervision and exposing Hakeem to class A drugs.
Opening the case against Ms Heath, formerly of Long Acre, Nechells, Birmingham, on Monday, Matthew Brook said the death happened after Hakeem had been repeatedly absent from school and had three emergency admissions to hospital.
Mr Brook said there had been an "obvious risk" Hakeem might die from an attack if Ms Heath "did not manage his asthma in accordance with the medical advice she received".
"Instead, the defendant deliberately prioritised her addiction to heroin and crack cocaine and flouted the medical advice that she received that would have kept her son's asthma under control," he added.
Hakeem had gone to bed at 22:00 the night before his death, Mr Brook said, with Ms Heath joining him in the same bed "an hour or two later, after she had finished smoking heroin in the living room".
At some stage, he added, Hakeem got out of bed and went outside, which he would do when his asthma was bad.
Usually, Mr Brook said, Hakeem would wake his mother to ask her for his inhaler when he had difficulty breathing.
However, he said, Ms Health had "not come to his aid" and Hakeem's body was found in the garden outside the flat in Cook Street, Nechells, where he and his mother were staying, with "no sign of his asthma medication being with him".
The court heard Ms Heath had been Hakeem's sole carer between May 2016 and November 2017.
During that time, the defendant's "drug addition intensified" Mr Brook said.
A sample of Hakeem's hair taken after his death showed "significant exposure to heroin, cocaine, and cannabis", the court heard.
The trial continues.
