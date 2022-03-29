Birmingham University supports students after body found in search for Joseph Derbisz
A university has offered support to students and staff after a body was found in the search for missing 21-year-old student Joseph Derbisz.
Police, family and friends searched for Joseph after he went missing in the early hours of Sunday following a night out in Selly Oak, Birmingham.
The University of Birmingham, where the third-year student from Rugby studied, said it was "absolutely devastated".
West Midlands Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.
"Although formal identification is yet to take place, Joseph's family have been informed," the force said.
Officers found the body of a man off Edgbaston Park Road on Monday.
The force added it would not be issuing any further information and said the coroner's officer would provide future updates.
The university said it was helping police with their inquiries and its campus had an increased police presence on Monday.
"We are doing everything we can to support Joe's friends and family, as well as the wider student and staff community," it said.
The university encouraged students who were "affected by this tragedy" to contact confidential listening and support services, their wellbeing officers or its mental health support line, UB Heard.
Staff were asked to contact their HR representatives or access support services.
More than 400 people have donated to a fundraising page set up help Joseph's family with funeral expenses. It raised more than £4,300 in less than 24 hours.