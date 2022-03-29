Birmingham New Street: Disruption as no trains in or out
No trains are able to run in or out of Birmingham New Street, causing major disruption.
Damage to overhead wires between Birmingham and Wolverhampton means the disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.
The station is the UK's busiest outside of London, with about 7.4 million journeys recorded in 2021.
Services from operators Avanti, CrossCountry, West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales are all affected.
It comes as tram users in Birmingham are also facing disruption, with all services suspended for weeks after cracks were found in some vehicles.
National Rail urged commuters to check their journeys before travelling.
Ticket-holders are able to use services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Birmingham Moor Street stations and may use other services "via any reasonable route", including local buses.
