'We just economise the best way we can'
- Published
A retired couple have been explaining how they are economising to save on bills ahead of the energy price cap being raised.
From Friday, about 18m households on standard tariffs will see an average increase of £693 - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.
Don and Jan Mitchell have, with a grant, replaced an immersion heater with a modern combi boiler.
They also made a dipstick to measure heating oil to avoid over-ordering.
"We're not rich people," said Mrs Mitchell who lives with her husband in Solihull. "We just economise the best way we can really."
She is keeping a daily check on their energy use at home which they have had double glazed.
"Our daily usage of electric now is less," she said. "We manage, but it's not easy."
Energy firms will be able to put up bills by 54% when the new cap - the maximum price suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge households - is introduced at the end of the week.
Energy bills will not rise immediately for customers on fixed rates, but many are likely to see a significant increase when their deal ends.
Act On Energy, which provides free advice to householders and small businesses in Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Coventry and Solihull, is visiting hundreds of homes.
Melinda Tompkins from the charity said: "The recommended temperatures are between 18 and 21 degrees. If you turn it down one more degree, we could probably save on average about £47 a year.
"Spending a minute less in the shower can save on average £17 a year."
The government is offering discounts, so if somebody is in council tax bands A to D, for example, they will receive a one-off payment of about £150.
Ms Tompkins stated there were "a lot of people" worried about the increase in energy bills.
She added: "It's causing them a lot of stress, because what they're doing, every time they're doing something, they're going and checking their smart meter."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk