North Shropshire MP calls for "proper support" for emergency care
- Published
An MP has urged the government to "step up" over ambulance delays.
In a parliamentary debate, Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, raised cases involving her constituents.
Ms Morgan asked for watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to investigate.
Health minister Edward Argar said more was being spent to resolve issues affecting ambulances and A&E departments.
He said there was investment to improve capacity across the country and that the Department of Health was still working with Shropshire hospitals on plans to reconfigure services.
Ms Morgan, who was elected in 2021 following the resignation of the Conservative MP Owen Paterson, told the debate she was not looking to "criticise the hard-working staff in our ambulance service and in our emergency departments".
But she said: "There's clearly a problem in the provision of emergency care in Shropshire with complex causes.
"Nobody should have to suffer waiting an excessive amount of time for an ambulance and yet tragically in North Shropshire it is pretty common."
She said handover times at hospitals were a major issue, along with a lack of ambulance stations in rural areas.
Earlier this year, Shropshire parents who waited 36 minutes for an ambulance when their baby "turned blue" recalled screaming in fear that "no-one's coming to help".
Campaigners have also expressed fears that last October's closure of all four community ambulance stations in Shropshire have added to such difficulties.
Mr Argar said "action is being taken locally to improve patient flow through hospitals", to increase the number of discharges, and free up beds.
He also pointed to the construction of a new modular ward at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and planned improvements to the emergency department there.
He said Ms Morgan was free to raise the issue with the CQC, and added the budget for local hospitals' service reorganisation would remain at £312m, and that work would have to be done to make the project come in under budget.
