Wolverhampton road closures after boy, 16, stabbed
A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Wolverhampton.
Police have sealed off the city centre on Lichfield Street at the junction of Pipers Row, where the boy was attacked at about 16:20 BST.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Detectives from West Midlands Police are examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses, and urged people to avoid the city centre to minimise disruption while the cordon remained in place.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
