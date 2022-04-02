South Yardley: Car passenger killed and two hurt in serious crash
A man in his 60s has died in a serious car crash in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to Coventry Road in South Yardley at about 18:45 BST on Friday.
West Midlands Police said a Mercedes and a Mazda collided near the junction of Kings Road. The surrounding roads were shut during a scene investigation.
The victim had been a passenger in the Mazda and died at the scene. The two drivers were taken to hospital where they both remain in a stable condition.
"Our investigations into this collision are still in the early stages, and we are working to identify exactly what happened in the moments leading to the tragic death of this man," Det Supt Chris Ridge said.
"His family are being supported by specialist officers as they come to terms with this terrible news."
Detectives urged anyone with information, or who saw the cars in the moments before the crash, to come forward.
The road, which was shut between Haybarnes roundabout and Redhill Road, has since reopened after being closed overnight.
