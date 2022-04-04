Peaky Blinders mural supports Birmingham Children's Hospital
The final episode of Peaky Blinders may have played out on BBC One on Sunday evening - but stars of the crime drama remain centre stage in Birmingham.
A 50-metre mural of the Peaky Blinders is on Hill Street, close to New Street Station, and is raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity.
Birmingham-born artist Jon Jones created the images.
The Castle Fine Art gallery group will donate £1 every time a photo of the art installation is posted on social media.
People have been asked to tag @castlegalleries and add the hashtag #Brum4BCH.
Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, said: "I am incredibly proud and honoured that Peaky Blinders has been woven into the tapestry of our great city in such a vivid and brilliant way.
"I hope people will come from far and wide to take their photos and help such a deserving Birmingham cause.
"From now on in Brum, every blank wall should be seen as an opportunity for art."
Mr Jones said: "I have had some amazing moments as an artist, but to have my work exhibited on the streets of Birmingham, where it will be seen by so many people, leaves me speechless.
"It also fills me with immense pride that it will raise money for the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, an institution that helps and supports so many families in our city."
