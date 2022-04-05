Container park to screen the Commonwealth Games
A park comprised of 14 steel shipping containers will host screenings of the Commonwealth Games as well as films.
The park will be created in Walsall Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, approximately a mile down the road from the Alexander Stadium.
Eventually, following the event, a total of 86 containers will be used for leisure, commercial purposes and house a children's playground.
The park will operate for seven years before it is turned into housing.
The housing is part of a bigger Perry Barr 2040 Masterplan, which will see £700m spent on thousands of new homes and the wider regeneration of the local area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Other features of the container park will include tables for people to sit and watch the big screens and parking spaces for 10 vehicles and 16 bicycles.
The site is where the athletes' village was supposed to be, before it was scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Instead, student accommodation at the universities of Birmingham and Warwick will be used to house competitors, as well as the National Exhibition Centre.
Phase one of the container park will see the 14 containers erected before the games that start on the 28 July - the other 72 will be installed after the event.
The children's playground will feature in phase two, as well as a marketing suite and an external stage with a maximum capacity of 1,500 people.
The plans will be discussed on Thursday at a Birmingham City Council planning committee meeting.
