Penn Hospital patients moved after Legionella discovery
- Published
Patients have been moved from Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton after increased levels of Legionella bacteria were found in the water system.
The Black Country Healthcare Trust said the issue emerged after routine tests, and there were currently no confirmed cases of Legionnaires Disease.
Deputy Chief Executive Chris Masikane said "urgent works" would now take place.
He said patients and their families had been kept informed.
The trust confirmed all of the patients at the non-acute hospital - about 50 in total - had been transferred to other sites across the Black Country.
Mr Masikane added the decision to move patients had been taken "to ensure [their] comfort is maintained" while the work was carried out.
Legionnaires Disease is a lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria in water supplies.
