Arrests over ram-raid at Ladypool Road jewellery shop
Four men and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after men armed with axes ram-raided a jewellery shop.
Witnesses saw a car reverse into the shop in Ladypool Road, Birmingham, on 3 March and masked men - who then threatened them - raided the shop.
Four men - aged between 25 and 50 - were arrested earlier on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.
The teenage boy, arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, has been released while inquiries continue.
West Midlands Police said they made five arrests in Alum Rock, Great Barr, Sheldon and Aston.
Nobody was hurt in the raid.
