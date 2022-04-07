Tribute to 'loving mum' after Birmingham crash
A family have paid tribute to a much-loved mother who died after being hit by a car in Birmingham.
Irshad Begum, 80, was struck along Washwood Heath Road just before 16:40 BST on Tuesday 5 April.
Amaan Isa, 28, from Erdington, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
Ms Begum's family said her death had been a "huge loss for the community" in Birmingham.
"Our mother was caring, loving and always had time for others," they said.
"She was always putting a smile on the face of others and always had so much love to give.
"She touched the hearts of so many individuals and she will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her loving personality.
"She will be missed by everyone, but she will continue to live in our hearts and we will cherish the memories we have had with her. We would like to thank everyone for their love and support, please keep our beloved mother in your prayers. "
