Psychiatric patient who fled Birmingham hospital needed constant observation
- Published
A man who fled a psychiatric hospital before being hit by a train, should have been under constant observation, an inquest has been told.
Matthew Caseby, who was a patient at Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne, left the hospital by climbing over a fence in the courtyard.
The 23-year-old then died after he was hit by a train on 8 September 2020.
He was seen "eyeing up the fence" and should have been considered at high risk, his inquest heard.
The personal trainer had been detained under the Mental Health Act by Thames Valley Police on 3 September 2020, after reports of a man running on to the railway tracks in a village north of Oxford.
He was then admitted to the Priory in Birmingham where he later absconded.
'High risk'
Psychiatrist Prof Jennifer Shaw, who carried out an independent investigation into the incident, told the inquest jury that Mr Caseby had also previously "tried to tailgate staff" at the hospital.
Asked by senior coroner Louise Hunt if Mr Caseby's previous behaviour suggested he was at high risk of absconding, Prof Shaw replied: "I think that would suggest that the risk was high."
She said it was not safe for Mr Caseby to be left unattended in the courtyard.
On 19 November 2020, the Priory saw another incident of absconding at the facility, more than two months after Mr Caseby's death.
Prof Shaw said it was not until after this, "that there was any change in the physical security of that courtyard".
Staff had previously raised concerns about "the fence, the environment of the courtyard, and they felt their concerns hadn't been listened to in that respect", the inquest heard.
Prof Shaw said she identified two "root causes" of the incident, with the first being that there was "no clarity on the status of the courtyard" and on the observation procedures needed.
The second was that there was "no systematic strategic approach to learning lessons from the previous events in the courtyard area".
She said this included increasing the height of the fence.
The University of Birmingham graduate's father had previously told the inquest that health authorities had a basic legal duty to keep his son safe and secure.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk