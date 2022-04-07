Walsall could get dozens more electric vehicle charging points
Dozens of electric vehicle charging points could be installed in Walsall, as part of a £340,000 scheme.
Walsall Council is considering the move to encourage more people to make the switch and ultimately to reduce pollution.
A report has identified locations for charging points and residents will be consulted before the scheme goes ahead.
The government's On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme fund is contributing 75% of the money needed.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said there could be five each in St Matthews and Willenhall South wards; four in Willenhall North; and three each in Birchills, Leamore, Pleck and Palfrey.
There could also be two in Aldridge North and Walsall Wood and Pelsall and one each in Bentley and Darlaston North; Birchills; Leamore; Bloxwich West; Brownhills; Darlaston South; Pheasey Park Farm; Paddock; and Streetly,
The report said the scheme "will provide the opportunity for residents who do not possess off-street parking to purchase and charge an electric vehicle".
It also said the sites had been chosen to fill the gaps left by the private market and more bids for funding could be made in the future.
