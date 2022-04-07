Four charged over Birmingham jewellery shop ram raid
Four men have been charged over a ram raid on a jewellery store in Birmingham.
It happened on Ladypool Road on 3 March and saw onlookers threatened by masked men, although nobody was injured.
Footage was widely shared online.
Justin Boylan, 50, of Shard End and Trevor Leek, 43, of Great Barr are accused of conspiracy to rob and possessing an offensive weapon along with Hassan Zulfiqar, 25, and John Gourlay, 48, of no fixed address.
Mr Gourlay is also charged with theft of a motor vehicle and transferring criminal property.
