Cradley shooting: Boy, 17, in serious condition
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after being shot.
He was injured near tennis courts in Homer Hill recreation ground off Homer Hill Road in Cradley at about 19:30 BST on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
There would be extra officers in the area on Saturday as police investigated the shooting, the force added.
Police said they were keen to hear from "anyone else who saw what happened and can help us trace the offenders".
