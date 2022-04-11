Birmingham 2022: Commonwealth Games volunteers' uniforms revealed
Uniforms for 14,000 volunteers at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been unveiled.
The outfits will be worn by the volunteers and also the games workforce throughout the two-week event.
They were inspired by architecture and feature patterns and inspiration from buildings across the city, organisers said.
A number of students from the city have worked with Birmingham 2022 to shape the uniform design.
Each volunteer will receive two polo shirts, trousers, waterproof jacket, gilet, belt, bag and hat.
Organisers said more than 41,000 people applied to volunteer across more than 300 different types of roles to help the games run smoothly.
Max Jimminson, uniforms operations manager, said the clothing reflects the city's history and culture.
"We drew inspiration from local landmarks and architecture to create authentic and eye-catching designs, and to help our workforce feel a sense of connection with the city and each other, as they carry out their important roles at the Games."
Two-time Commonwealth champion Colin Jackson said the volunteers would play a hugely important role.
"They are often the first people that visitors to the city meet, and the uniforms will help them stand out from the crowd and give them that special recognition they deserve."
The uniforms have been produced by Coleshill-based workwear company, Incorporatewear Ltd, which has taken steps to ensure the production process is as sustainable as possible. Any excess material will be made into sports bibs for local schools and clubs.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held from 28 July until 8 August.