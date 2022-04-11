Attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in Walsall

The woman was taken to hospital after the attack

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in the street.

A 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being injured in West Bromwich Road, Walsall, shortly before 08:00 BST on 6 April.

Hugh Wedderborn, 66, of Newbolt Street, Walsall, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the city's crown court on 6 May.

The woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, said West Midlands Police.

