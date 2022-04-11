Lye shop boss fined £27k for selling out-of-date food in Dudley
- Published
A shop has been fined after its bosses admitted selling out-of-date food.
The owner of Singh News Market in Lye High Street has been ordered to pay £27,000 after environmental health officers found meat and dairy products being sold past their use-by dates.
The oldest item was still on sale almost a month after its use-by date, magistrates heard.
Dudley Council said it hoped the "hefty financial penalty" would deter other offenders.
Naginder Singh, of Hurcott Road, in Kidderminster, pleaded guilty to 10 offences of selling unsafe food at Dudley Magistrates' Court on 6 April.
During the inspection in March 2021, a basket of 25 products, including cooked ham, Dairylea Lunchables and yogurt, was found near the counter of the mini-market during the visit.
The earliest use-by date in the haul was 8 February - on display 28 days after the date had expired, the court was told.
Kidderminster-based Newsmarket (Midlands) Ltd, which runs the store, has also been ordered to pay court costs of £1,982.70 and a victim surcharge of £1,800.
Kevin O'Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council said: "I welcome the verdict of the magistrates in this case and the hefty financial penalty handed out for these offences.
"It is important that we take action to help keep our residents safe, and it will also act hopefully as a deterrent to other businesses in the borough thinking of doing the same."
