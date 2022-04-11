Police 'frustrated' at Birmingham hospital delays in patient hunt
Police officers trying find a patient who had fled a psychiatric hospital told his inquest they were "frustrated" by paperwork delays.
The two uniformed officers had been called after patient Matthew Caseby left Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne by climbing a fence.
On arrival, one said they were told to fill in visitor paperwork before getting "time-critical" information.
Mr Caseby, 23, died after he was hit by a train on 8 September 2020.
The day before, when Mr Caseby went missing, the 999 call was passed to PC Andrew Freeman and PC Wayne Thomas, at about 17:30 BST.
PC Freeman told senior coroner Louise Hunt the call was classified as "most heightened risk" by the force.
But when they first arrived at the hospital's main reception, the receptionist insisted they fill out visitor paperwork and sign to state they had read a Covid policy, he said.
"Those few minutes could have been the difference," Mr Freeman said. "I was just very frustrated at the time."
'We haven't got that information'
When they got to Mr Caseby's ward, the inquest heard staff were unable to give police basic patient information.
"All the very basic questions that we had at that stage pretty much were answered 'we haven't got that information'," PC Freeman said.
He told the inquest he was never informed by staff that Mr Caseby had previously been found by police on an Oxfordshire railway line and detained for his own safety.
The officers only learnt that after they read the hospital's patient risk assessment form in their police car.
They alerted British Transport Police colleagues, made contact with Mr Caseby's family and traced likely locations before their shift finished.
The inquest continues.
