MP Jess Phillips shocked Sir David Amess' killer considered her as target
An MP said she was shocked to learn her name had been researched by the murderer of Sir David Amess MP as a potential target.
Ali Harbi Ali was convicted of killing the Southend West MP during a constituency surgery.
His trial heard he also scoped out and planned attacks on other MPs including Jess Phillips.
"[It] puts you right back to all the moments when you're frightened of these sorts of things," the Labour MP said.
Ms Phillips name was mentioned during closing statements by the prosecution.
Ali also researched Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Labour leader Keir Starmer QC before Sir David was stabbed.
The Birmingham Yardley MP said she heard her name "along with the nation" when Ali was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
"It has been very chilling since the death of David Amess but it would be nice to know those things," she told BBC Radio WM.
Sir David was killed five years after Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency.
In November, a convicted prisoner was further sentenced for sending death threats to Ms Phillips.
Security arrangements for MPs have been reviewed again by police forces and the Birmingham MP said such restrictions do affect her work.
"I already feel more distant from my constituents and their issues than I did when I first started," she said. "I already have to have barriers between me and them."
"It will never chip away at my desire to be near people. What it chips away at is my ability to be near to people, which chips away at my desire to do the job."
Ms Phillips said she would write to the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to find out why she only discovered on Monday her name had been researched by Ali.
Both organisations have been approached for a response by the BBC.
